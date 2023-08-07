Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school...
Biden Administration’s plan to strengthen school cyber security
File photo of a school logo displayed on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
ASU sets new record: largest Arizona student enrollment in university history