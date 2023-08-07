Photoshoot held at Footprint Center to help foster kids find their forever home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of foster kids from across Arizona gathered at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Sunday to participate in a photoshoot to help them find their forever home.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety hosted the Children’s Heart Gallery event, where 50 adoptable children had their picture taken on the court. These photos captured the kids’ unique personalities as a way to connect them to prospective parents.

The kids had a day of pampering leading up to their photoshoot by getting a haircut and a new outfit and shoes. Lunch and other activities were also provided for the children.

“So they come in a little bit reluctant, but when they see, and they sit behind a mirror with a hairdresser and get their hair done and find a really cool outfit or just hopefully get on the court today and dribble and play, watching that hesitation or nervousness turn into a smile or a spirit that you don’t normally get to see in them is the most rewarding part for me,” said Tanya Abdellatif with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

The Children’s Heart Gallery began in 2011 to increase the visibility of kids up for adoption. The event is put together by volunteers who help as photographers, hairdressers, biographers and guides.

The kids’ photos and bios will be posted on the Children’s Heart Gallery website. To learn more, click here.

