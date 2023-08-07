No billion-dollar jackpot winner, but Arizona Lottery players win big money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were no big jackpot winners from the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, but we did get some big money winners here in Arizona.

Four people who bought tickets in Arizona won $10,000 from Friday’s drawing — winning numbers 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and Megaball 20. The winning tickets were bought at:

Hacienda Mini Mart at 3618 Jamaica Blvd. in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Salt N Pepper at 28510 South Veterans Memorial in San Manuel, AZ.

Circle K at 24838 N 35th Ave. in Glendale, AZ.

Fast Market at 1520 N Verrado Way in Buckeye, AZ.

Also, four Powerball tickets won $50,000 on Saturday — winning numbers 18, 42, 44, 62, 65 and Powerball 23. The tickets were bought at:

Safeway at 4750 E Indian School Rd. in Phoenix, AZ..

Quiktrip at 4275 W Indian School Rd. in Phoenix, AZ..

Los Altos Ranch Markets at 5833 S Central Ave. in Phoenix, AZ

Circle K at 1720 W Irvington Rd. in Tucson, AZ..

Players have until 6:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing to get their tickets at more than 3,000 retailers across the state. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, and the next Mega Millions with that incredible $1.55 billion jackpot is Tuesday night.

