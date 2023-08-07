Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New study shows as temperatures increase, so does risk of snake bites around Phoenix

Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a water source and shade.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Snakes are usually unwelcome guests, especially inside homes. But because of our recent record-breaking heat, the odds of seeing one are going up.

Many are trying to seek shelter and cool down, and homes provide a water source and shade. And a new study out of Emory University found that for every degree that daily temperatures increase, the likelihood you’re bit by a snake also increases by 6%. That’s because their shelter-seeking behavior increases the odds of encounters with humans.

Snakes are cold-blooded and if their bodies get above 105 degrees, it can cause permanent damage, said Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions in the Valley. This year in Phoenix, experts are seeing more encounters at homes than ever before.

“This year, the average day is about three times as busy as a similar day last year. We’ve definitely noticed an increase in encounters this year at homes,” Hughes said. S”o, compared to last year, we had a really good monsoon and a lot of moisture. These snakes were not struggling as much to find places to stay cool, find places to drink.”

Hughes said they like to find spots that are cooler and have moisture. They will often curl up in pool drainage areas, buckets, and crawl spaces under homes.

So, what should you do if you find one? Don’t get close and immediately call a pest control company to remove it. Many here in the Valley operate 24 hours a day. But know that if you live close to a desert area and have a pool or a sprinkler, the odds of another coming back are high.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
As Phoenix temps stay hot, risk of snake bites increase
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after becoming overheated while hiking South...
2 men in critical condition following rescues at separate Phoenix mountains
Both companies say it only takes one megawatt to power 160 Arizona homes.
SRP and APS report record-breaking electricity demand during July heat wave
Last month, SRP recorded 8,100 megawatts were used and APS had similar numbers, hitting 8,200...
SRP, APS see record-breaking demand in July