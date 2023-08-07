Motorcyclist killed, 2 hospitalized after crash in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Monday morning in Chandler.

Around 11:15 a.m., Chandler police and firefighters responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a small SUV at the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Pennington Drive, just east of Dobson Road. Police say the man who was driving the motorcycle died at the scene, while the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Chandler police say impairment and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officers investigate the crash. Check back for updates.

We are currently investigating an accident near Chandler Blvd and Dobson Rd. There are traffic restrictions in the area so please consider an alternate route. We will update here when the roadway is open again. pic.twitter.com/3ho6kaRb7c — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 7, 2023

