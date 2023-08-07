Your Life
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Laveen; suspects on the run

Police blocked off Baseline Road for a portion of the night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was hit by two cars while crossing mid-block in Laveen late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, where they found a man, identified as 34-year-old Joshua Auguh, lying in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. While detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash, they believe Auguh was crossing mid-block across Baseline Road when he was hit by a car. At that point, Auguh tried to pick up his items when he was hit by a second vehicle. Both drivers took off, and witnesses rushed to call 911.

Detectives say they are actively working to gather more evidence but didn’t immediately provide a description of either vehicle or the drivers involved in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

