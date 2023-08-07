Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested for stomping on 71-year-old woman’s face, police say

Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.
Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police said he attacked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman’s face Thursday.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for an elderly woman who was being attacked around 5:45 p.m.

A lieutenant was flagged down by a witness at about the same time. Officials said he found the 71-year-old victim suffering from severe facial, head, and body injuries.

Police said the woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak due to her injuries. Witnesses were attempting to medically assist the woman.

Police said they were told by witnesses a suspect, later identified as Donovan Anderson, was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman.

Officers quickly searched the area and took the suspect into custody.

When questioned, police said Anderson told them he beat the woman because she said something to him that he did not like.

Officials said they believe the woman was walking home after getting off the bus when the encounter took place. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anderson was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings
Aerial photo of the Brady Fire, courtesy of the Air Attack team on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Scout camps on alert as Brady Fire burns 285 acres north of Payson
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says