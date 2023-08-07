It’s almost time to Recycle Your Bicycle for Arizona’s foster children

By Kevyn Gessner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:51 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Arizona’s Family asked you to Recycle Your Bicycle for Arizona’s foster children last year, you came through in a huge way, donating more than 3,000 bikes. Now, we need you to do it again.

The Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents, which created the Recycle Your Bicycle program, is volunteer-based. They rely on community volunteers to help fix the donated bikes.

“We do a triage when the bike comes in, and we make a decision on whether it needs to be something that requires a lot of mechanical work, light mechanical work, or just detailed,” long-time Recycle Your Bicycle volunteer George Lopez explained. He and other volunteers refurbish hundreds of previously loved bikes to like-new condition.

Before those volunteers can get to work, though, we need you to donate your unused bikes.

We need your bicycles - Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

For many Arizona kids in foster care, a bike is more than a fun toy. It can serve a greater...
For many Arizona kids in foster care, a bike is more than a fun toy. It can serve a greater purpose.(Arizona's Family)

What kind of bikes does Recycle Your Bicycle need?

The short answer is all kinds. AZAFAP serves kids of all ages, so they need bikes of all sizes.

  • 12-inch for kids 2-3 years old
  • 16-inch for kids 4-5 years old
  • 20-inch for kids 5-8 years old (most commonly requested)
  • 24-inch for tweens
  • 26-inch for kids 12 and up (biggest need)
  • Click here to buy a bike!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Something Good

The rescue stepped in to help an injured pigeon found by a Valley family.

Mesa animal rescue steps in to help injured pigeon

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The rescue stepped in to help an injured pigeon found by a Valley family.

Something Good

Crystal’s Critter Haven is a local nonprofit animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary for...

Mesa animal rescue helps injured pigeon

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST
|
Crystal’s Critter Haven is a local nonprofit animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary for animals in need. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

Extreme Heat

Due to excessive heat, the Salvation Army will be keeping its Heat Relief Stations around the...

Salvation Army to keep Phoenix area heat relief stations open over the weekend

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST
|
By Whitney Clark
The non-profit says in 2022, it typically served about 300 people a day. In July of this year, it served an average of more than 800.

Extreme Heat

Nearly a dozen Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations will be open around the Valley this weekend...

Phoenix area Salvation Army heat relief stations open over weekend

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST
|
The non-profit says in 2022 it typically served about 300 people a day. In July it served an average of more than 800.

Latest News

Pay It Forward

Flores is not only a coach, he is the head of the Arizona Sugar Skulls.

Coach in Goodyear wins Pay It Forward Award

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST
|
By Paul Horton
Coach Flores spends countless hours a week making sure his kids learn the fundamentals of baseball.

Pay It Forward

A Goodyear baseball coach won the Pay It Forward Award. Sponsored by Penguin Air, America First...

Parent Pays It Forward to Goodyear baseball coach

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST
|
A parent saw how much impact a Goodyear baseball coach and P.E. teacher was doing so he decided to Pay It Forward.

Finding Forever

Dozens of Arizona children are hoping to find loving homes.

30 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (August 2023)

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Arizona’s Family is showcasing 30 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.

Something Good

Kids got to pick out their gear and even had the chance to do back-to-school shopping!

Glendale firefighters host back-to-school drive for students

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Over 250 backpacks were given out to students.

Something Good

Glendale Firefighters Charities teamed up with Salvation Army to help out with a successful...

Glendale firefighters host back-to-school drive

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
|
Glendale Firefighters Charities teamed up with Salvation Army to help out with a successful back-to-school drive. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

Jaime's Local Love

You can buy all kinds of quirky gifts at Lunch Money in Chandler

All the quirky gifts you can buy at Lunch Money in Chandler

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST
|
On this week's Local Love, Jaime Cerreta visits the self-proclaimed "quirkiest gift shop in Chandler," Lunch Money.