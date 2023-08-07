It’s almost time to Recycle Your Bicycle for Arizona’s foster children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Arizona’s Family asked you to Recycle Your Bicycle for Arizona’s foster children last year, you came through in a huge way, donating more than 3,000 bikes. Now, we need you to do it again.

The Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents, which created the Recycle Your Bicycle program, is volunteer-based. They rely on community volunteers to help fix the donated bikes.

“We do a triage when the bike comes in, and we make a decision on whether it needs to be something that requires a lot of mechanical work, light mechanical work, or just detailed,” long-time Recycle Your Bicycle volunteer George Lopez explained. He and other volunteers refurbish hundreds of previously loved bikes to like-new condition.

Before those volunteers can get to work, though, we need you to donate your unused bikes.

We need your bicycles - Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

For many Arizona kids in foster care, a bike is more than a fun toy. It can serve a greater purpose. (Arizona's Family)

What kind of bikes does Recycle Your Bicycle need?

The short answer is all kinds. AZAFAP serves kids of all ages, so they need bikes of all sizes.

12-inch for kids 2-3 years old

16-inch for kids 4-5 years old

20-inch for kids 5-8 years old (most commonly requested)

24-inch for tweens

26-inch for kids 12 and up (biggest need)

