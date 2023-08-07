Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Heat moderates this week with rain chances for parts of Arizona

First Alert Weather Update for Noon, Monday 08/07/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s made it to 111 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport today, marking the 40th day of 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix so far this year.

We do expect to take a few days off from the 110-degree range during the middle of this week but expect that plus-110 stuff to return by the weekend. So we’re not completely out of the major heat yet.

Our chances for midweek thunderstorms remain pretty low. We have 20-30% chances beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday. So while many locations may get some rain, others may not, and we’re not expecting much more than brief, heavy rains at this point with some blowing wind.

The heat will be back by next week, with rain chances low and highs in the 111-114 range. It’s not clear whether First Alert Weather days for heat will be needed at this time. We need to see how the week plays out with the chances for thunderstorms before zeroing in on the weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday 08/07/23
Storm chances return to Arizona as temps finally fall
First Alert Weather Update for Noon, Monday 08/07/23
Last day of excessive heat warning for now in Arizona
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9am Update for Monday, 8/7/23.
Highs to remain around 110 in Phoenix area this week
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday, 8/7/2023
Heat streak is finally over in metro Phoenix