Heat moderates this week with rain chances for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s made it to 111 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport today, marking the 40th day of 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix so far this year.

We do expect to take a few days off from the 110-degree range during the middle of this week but expect that plus-110 stuff to return by the weekend. So we’re not completely out of the major heat yet.

Our chances for midweek thunderstorms remain pretty low. We have 20-30% chances beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday. So while many locations may get some rain, others may not, and we’re not expecting much more than brief, heavy rains at this point with some blowing wind.

The heat will be back by next week, with rain chances low and highs in the 111-114 range. It’s not clear whether First Alert Weather days for heat will be needed at this time. We need to see how the week plays out with the chances for thunderstorms before zeroing in on the weekend.

