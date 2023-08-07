Your Life
Gas prices on the rise in Phoenix, but still cheaper than last year

A driver is fueling their pickup truck at a gas station in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gas prices rose last week in Arizona.(azfamily (File))
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The average price of gasoline in Phoenix rose by 8.8 cents a gallon last week, with an average price of $3.97 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price for Phoenix in the survey was $3.53 on Sunday, with the highest at $4.69. For the state as a whole, the lowest price from Sunday was $3.39, while the highest was $5.79.

The company’s recent survey of nearly 1,100 gas stations also found that gas in Phoenix is about 10.1 cents higher than a month ago but 29.8 cents lower than around this time in 2022. Nationally, on average, the price of gas rose by 7.8 cents last week, with an average of $3.79 on Monday. That’s about 28.1 cents more nationally from a month ago, but it’s 22 cents less than around this time in 2022, according to GasBuddy.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall.”

De Haan adds that another factor is Saudi Arabia continuing to cut 1 million barrels of oil per day into September, and with hurricane season on its way, prices could rise if there are supply chain disruptions. Click/tap here for the latest gas prices in your neighborhood.

