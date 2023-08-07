Your Life
Four-day work week? School district in Phoenix moves teachers to that schedule

Students in the Cartwright School District have been on a four-day school schedule since the COVID-19 pandemic.
File photo of Starlight Park School in the Cartwright School District in Phoenix, Arizona.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - How does a four-day work week sound to you? That’s now the reality for teachers in the Cartwright School District in Phoenix this year.

Monday is the first day of the new school year and now for the first time the teachers will be working Monday through Thursday. The hope is the shorter workweek will entice teachers to work in the district and stay as so many districts deal with teacher vacancies and burnout. There are 20 schools in the district and about 14,000 students. District leaders say students have been on a four-day schedule since the COVID-19 pandemic and parents were surveyed to keep the change.

“Students also come back refreshed on Monday, so there is a little more excitement,” said Joy Weiss, the principal at Tarver Leadership Academy. “Myself? I love Mondays. Mondays are my favorite day of the week. I love Monday mornings. And so I have seen that happen with a lot of our students. They are ready for Mondays. And so now the idea is it’s gone well with students, let’s do that with staff and have that real refreshed charged up experience on Mondays.”

School runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day in the district. They have added a couple of weeks on to the school year to make up those instructional hours. Earlier this year the district told Arizona’s Family that they saw attendance improve 93% after the four-day week was implemented for students.

