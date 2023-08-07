Brady Fire burns over 100 acres in northern Arizona

PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire that ignited in northern Arizona on Sunday.

The Brady Fire sparked approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Pine and has reportedly burned over 100 acres. The Arizona State Forestry says the fire is burning through ponderosa pine trees, grass and brush and is pushing north and east. Firefighters are on the scene to fight the flames with additional equipment on the way.

So far, no evacuations have been ordered. Officials have not said what caused the fire.

