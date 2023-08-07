Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Biden Administration’s plan to strengthen school cyber security

They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school...
They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school cybersecurity, according to the statement.(MGN ONLINE)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Due to an increase in cyberattacks that have targeted the nation’s schools, Administration leaders will meet to discuss how to strengthen the nation’s schools’ cybersecurity amid growing ransomware attacks.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, at least eight K-12 school districts were impacted by cyberattacks, four of which left schools with class cancellations and closures. Sensitive information was stolen and publicly disclosed, including student grades, medical records, documented home issues, behavioral information, and financial information, the White House said in a statement. Additionally, sensitive information about school security systems was leaked online.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will meet with school administrators, educators and private sector companies. They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school cybersecurity, according to the statement.

Some of the cyber security initiatives already in motion include providing up to $200 million over three years to K-12 schools and libraries for robust security. The schools and libraries would also be able to tap into resources from federal agencies with expertise in cybersecurity. The money and resources could serve to do well for Arizona’s infrastructure after hackers were able to access Empowerment Scholarship Account information. Arizona schools are already working with a federal agency to evaluate the state’s current security infrastructure.

Another key aspect of the administration’s plan is to form a Government Coordinating Council to coordinate communications and events among federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial education leaders to strengthen the cyber defenses and resilience of K-12 schools and more.

To read more about the Biden Administration’s plan, you can visit go to whitehouse.gov.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

File photo of a school logo displayed on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
ASU sets new record: largest Arizona student enrollment in university history
Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
New study shows as temperatures increase, so does risk of snake bites around Phoenix
Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
As Phoenix temps stay hot, risk of snake bites increase
VPNs and a backup storage service are among top recommendations.
Arizona tech experts share back-to-school cybersecurity tips