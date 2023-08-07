Biden Administration’s plan to strengthen school cyber security

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Due to an increase in cyberattacks that have targeted the nation’s schools, Administration leaders will meet to discuss how to strengthen the nation’s schools’ cybersecurity amid growing ransomware attacks.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, at least eight K-12 school districts were impacted by cyberattacks, four of which left schools with class cancellations and closures. Sensitive information was stolen and publicly disclosed, including student grades, medical records, documented home issues, behavioral information, and financial information, the White House said in a statement. Additionally, sensitive information about school security systems was leaked online.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will meet with school administrators, educators and private sector companies. They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school cybersecurity, according to the statement.

Some of the cyber security initiatives already in motion include providing up to $200 million over three years to K-12 schools and libraries for robust security. The schools and libraries would also be able to tap into resources from federal agencies with expertise in cybersecurity. The money and resources could serve to do well for Arizona’s infrastructure after hackers were able to access Empowerment Scholarship Account information. Arizona schools are already working with a federal agency to evaluate the state’s current security infrastructure.

Another key aspect of the administration’s plan is to form a Government Coordinating Council to coordinate communications and events among federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial education leaders to strengthen the cyber defenses and resilience of K-12 schools and more.

To read more about the Biden Administration’s plan, you can visit go to whitehouse.gov.

