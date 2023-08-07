Your Life
ASU sets new record: largest Arizona student enrollment in university history

File photo of a school logo displayed on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
File photo of a school logo displayed on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.(Arizona's Family)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University has set a new record with the largest student enrollment in university history, with more than 144,000 students enrolled in class for the upcoming semester, including nearly 9,000 Arizona residents.

First-time campus immersion (on-campus) enrollment will be more than 80,000 for the first time in ASU history, as more than 25,000 first-year students are Hispanic/Latino, reinforcing ASU’s commitment as a diverse and Hispanic-Serving Institution. Additionally, ASU’s first-year in-state students have a weighted GPA of 3.96.

ASU is constantly developing a forward-thinking approach to higher education, continuing to advance Arizona’s future and global workforce with an increasingly diverse student body and academic excellence. Classes begin on Thursday, August 17.

