Arizona computer experts share important cybersecurity tips for back-to-school

VPNs and a backup storage service are among top recommendations.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona State University students move back to campus, local computer experts say now is the time to secure your back to school devices.

With classes and coursework mainly being online now, schools and universities have become big targets for cybercriminals over the past few year. The fact that a big pool of people and information flood these campuses, year after year, has created a hot zone for bad actors, and experts with the Data Doctors in Phoenix say it makes it crucial to be proactive.

They advise students and faculty to never use free Wi-Fi, because tens of thousands of people can be on the same connection, and you never know if a bad actor is one of them. If you conduct any kind of work or are surfing the internet in public spaces. Owner Ken Colburn said students should install two things on their devices.

“I don’t care if you have a Mac or Windows machine, you need some kind of internet security program that’s kind of watching over,” Colburn said, “I highly recommend installing some form of a VPN as a virtual private network, this is the same tool that will keep you safe at a coffee shop or hotel Wi-Fi where you share the space.”

On top of having a secure network, Colburn told Arizona’s Family they often fix devices that are out of storage. Data Doctors have found a lot of people saving their work and materials in one space, and not cleaning or organizing their devices.

Colburn said bad actors like to take advantage of that, and advises folks to use the ‘3, 2, 1′ method to keep your data safe. “You want three different copies of those files on at least two physical devices, and then one that’s actually off site like in a cloud back up of some sort,” Colburn said.

Data Doctors advises students and faculty to buy external devices, like flash drives or hard drives, to help store your work. Colburn recommended having a personal hotspot on your phone plan if you don’t have one already.

