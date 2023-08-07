Your Life
2-year-old in extremely critical condition after being found in pool at Surprise home

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being found in a pool at a Surprise home on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called about a 2-year-old that was found in a pool near 175th Avenue and Greenway Road around 3:45 p.m. The Surprise Fire and Medical Department says the child was in the water for approximately five minutes. First responders arrived at the scene and found the child in respiratory arrest and gave the child CPR. The toddler was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

Surprise police are investigating to learn more details on how the toddler got into the pool.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

