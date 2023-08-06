Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex has left a woman dead and a man hurt early Sunday.

Phoenix police say just before 1 a.m., officers arrived at the complex near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue, and found the man and woman shot. Firefighters arrived and rushed them to the hospital, where the woman later died from her injuries. The man is currently in stable condition, investigators say.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting. The woman hasn’t been identified.

