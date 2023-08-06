Woman arrested after allegedly running, siccing dog on Phoenix police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop and siccing a dog on police officers Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say 39-year-old Mary Clifton was in a pickup truck blocking the road near 107th Avenue and Colter Street. Officers flashed their lights and sirens as they were about to pull her over, but Clifton reportedly drove off.

However, the chase was short-lived, as she drove onto a homeowner’s property and crashed into a fence, police say. Officers went to detain Clifton when she “pulled out a large pit-bull dog,” a police spokesperson said. Officers were bitten by the dog as they took Clifton into custody. Police say officers used a less-than-lethal tool on the dog, and it ran away.

Clifton has been booked into jail Sunday morning on four charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Police didn’t say if the dog had been found.

