Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures man at Arizona Mills Mall

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for three suspects after an assault injured a man at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe on Saturday afternoon.

Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed that there was no shooting, but a heavy police presence was reported as officers investigated the incident.

“Due to the fact that we have a designated mall officer, they made entry into the mall and contacted the victim,” said Sgt. Ryan Cook, Public Information Officer with Tempe Police Department. The officer found a man in his early 20s-late 30s with a cut on his head.

Police say a fight broke out between multiple parties inside the mall; however, no weapons were used. Tempe PD says the man got a cut on his head when he was hit and fell on some furniture. He was treated on scene and drove himself to a hospital.

Police say they are looking for three teenage suspects involved in the assault who ran away from the scene. Arizona Mills Mall has elected to remain open for business, but some stores have decided to close for the day. “At this point, there is no further threat to the public,” said Sgt. Cook.

“Anytime we have this type of response, we train for these things. We actually have trained at Arizona Mills Mall specifically to respond here for large incidences with crowds,” said Sgt. Cook.

An investigation into what led to the fight is underway.

