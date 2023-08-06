Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures man at Arizona Mills Mall

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for three suspects after an assault injured a man at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe on Saturday afternoon.

Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed that there was no shooting, but a heavy police presence was reported as officers investigated the incident.

“Due to the fact that we have a designated mall officer, they made entry into the mall and contacted the victim,” said Sgt. Ryan Cook, Public Information Officer with Tempe Police Department. The officer found a man in his early 20s-late 30s with a cut on his head.

Police say a fight broke out between multiple parties inside the mall; however, no weapons were used. Tempe PD says the man got a cut on his head when he was hit and fell on some furniture. He was treated on scene and drove himself to a hospital.

Police say they are looking for three teenage suspects involved in the assault who ran away from the scene. Arizona Mills Mall has elected to remain open for business, but some stores have decided to close for the day. “At this point, there is no further threat to the public,” said Sgt. Cook.

“Anytime we have this type of response, we train for these things. We actually have trained at Arizona Mills Mall specifically to respond here for large incidences with crowds,” said Sgt. Cook.

An investigation into what led to the fight is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay (1) in the first half during an NCAA college...
ASU, UofA, & Utah to join Big 12 in 2024; Oregon, Washington head for Big Ten
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Tucson woman accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee

Latest News

The reason for the return of the excessive heat is an area of high pressure hanging around the...
First Alert Weather: High pressure keeping monsoon at bay for metro Phoenix
A four-vehicle crash about 35 miles north of Flagstaff on state Route 89 sent three people to a...
4-vehicle crash on US 89 north of Flagstaff sends 3 to hospital
An equestrian and 67-year-old hiker needed rescue off of hiking trails Saturday morning.
2 people rescued on Glendale, Scottsdale trails following injuries and fainting
A house near 41st Avenue, north of McDowell Road has displaced a family of five Saturday morning.
Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Phoenix