SR 79 reopens after deadly 2-car crash north of Florence

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A deadly two-vehicle crash Saturday night previously closed state Route 79, about 12 miles north of Florence, in both directions. As of Sunday morning, all lanes have reopened.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Troopers say two people died from the crash. However, there is no information at this time on what led up to the crash. The victims have not been identified.

UPDATE: All lanes open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 6, 2023

