Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pence says he’ll ‘comply with the law’ if called to testify in Trump 2020 election trial

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus...
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington on March 22, 2020. As Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his former runningmate-turned-rival Mike Pence moved to capitalize on the news, unveiling merchandise that quoted from the indictment. “Too Honest” the shirts and hats read — a reference to Trump's response when Pence rebuffed his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)  Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would comply with the law if he were compelled to testify in former President Donald Trump’s trial in the 2020 election case.

“I have no plans to testify, but, look, we’ll always comply with the law. But … I don’t know what the path of this indictment will be,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview that aired Sunday on “State of the Union.”

“The president’s entitled to a presumption of innocence. He’s entitled to make his defense in court,” he added. “But actually, there are profound issues around this pertaining to the First Amendment, freedom of speech and the rest. I’m confident he and his lawyer will litigate all those things.”

Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel in February to testify before the federal grand jury, and after some legal back-and-forth, he testified in April.

Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, courthouse to four criminal charges — including conspiracy to defraud the United States — related to the investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The federal judge who will preside over the case intends to set a trial date at the next hearing on August 28.

Pence also told CBS News, in an interview that aired Sunday, “We’ll respond to the call of the law if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth” if he is asked to be a witness.

In his interview with CNN, Pence said Trump “was wrong then, and he’s wrong now” on the idea that Pence, as vice president presiding over Congress’ count of the Electoral College vote, had a right to reject the election result.

“The American people deserve to know that President Trump asked me to put him over my oath to the Constitution, but I kept my oath, and I always will. And I’m running for president in part because I think anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. I mean, our Constitution is more important than any one man. Our country is more important than any one man’s career,” he said.

On Saturday evening, Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that “I never told … Pence to put me above the Constitution,” calling the former vice president “delusional.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park
A four-vehicle crash about 35 miles north of Flagstaff on state Route 89 sent three people to a...
4-vehicle crash on US 89 north of Flagstaff sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

Gov. Katie Hobbs outlined a new safety plan with TSMC for its plant in north Phoenix.
Gov. Hobbs announces new safety agreement for TSMC plant in north Phoenix
The South Carolina senator has been outspoken about border security, blaming President Joe...
Senator Tim Scott meets with Yuma leaders, pushes border security on campaign trail
During his visit, Scott hosted a roundtable with Yuma leaders.
GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott visits southern border
Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the new Build It Arizona program Friday morning.
RAW: Gov. Hobbs announces new program to help workers