Nonprofit helps raise money for Phoenix girl battling cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family needs help as their daughter undergoes a massive procedure this fall. Eight-year-old Kennedy Headlee was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was one week old; this genetic disease can affect the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

In 2021, she was hospitalized with severe pancreatitis and has been on a tough journey ever since. Headlee seemed to be doing better; however, things took a turn for the worst in April 2022. While visiting family in Illinois, Headlee had another round of pancreatitis and was hospitalized for ten days before returning to Phoenix. She was soon diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis and is set to undergo a total pancreatectomy to remove her pancreas, spleen, appendix and gallbladder. The surgery is scheduled for September and will require her to stay at a hospital in Cincinnati for 8-12 weeks.

Despite all her health concerns, Headlee remains in positive spirits. “Because I’m always so strong, and I fight through stuff. Like I’m a little soldier. Like I’m the soldier’s princess, and I fight for myself,” said Headlee.

Even with good insurance, the medical bills are still piling up. However, the Headlee family has begun working with the Armer Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families pay for the medical bills of sick children.

“You never expect it’s going to be your child that gets sick, and when you find yourself in that situation, it’s incredibly scary,” said Kirstin Headlee, Kennedy’s mom. “We call the Armer Foundation our Angel right now because without them helping us and guiding through these emotionally and financially draining moments, I don’t know where we would be.”

The Armer Foundation helps with paying copays, premiums, deductibles and any out-of-pocket expenses. They focus on the specific needs of families through fundraisers, blood drives, events and community donations. If you would like to contribute to Kennedy Headlee, click here.

