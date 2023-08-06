Your Life
Hot temps continue around Phoenix but there’s a chance of storms Tuesday

First Alert Weather 6am Update for Sunday 08/06/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a high yesterday of 116, the heat will continue again today. In fact, 116 is a new record on this date. The old record was 115, set back in 2019. Expect to see high temperatures from 112 to 116 this weekend into early next week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will last through Monday.

So far this year, we’ve had 38 days above 110 degrees, and we are getting closer to the record of 53 days that was in 2020.

There is a sign that we are going to see moisture return to the Valley starting on Tuesday. The moisture could be fuel for thunderstorms starting on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

Keep your fingers crossed. We have not experienced any measurable rainfall for 136 days!

