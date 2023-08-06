Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Excessive heat warning continues through Monday for metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather 6am Update for Sunday 08/06/23
First Alert Weather 6am Update for Sunday 08/06/23(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today marks 20 days this year with temperatures at or above 115 degrees in Phoenix. The old record was 14 days back in 2020. The high-temperature record for Phoenix today was 114 degrees, set back in 2018, and we tied that record.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday night. Because of high pressure over the region, we will continue to see temperatures warmer than normal over the next seven days. The average temperature for this time of the year is 106 degrees. Because of increased moisture, there are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the first half of the week in eastern and northern Arizona.

However, it looks to only be a 20% chance for the Valley. Phoenix hasn’t seen measurable rain in more than 130 days.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park
A four-vehicle crash about 35 miles north of Flagstaff on state Route 89 sent three people to a...
4-vehicle crash on US 89 north of Flagstaff sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6am Update for Sunday 08/06/23
Hot temps continue around Phoenix but there’s a chance of storms Tuesday
First Alert Weather 6am Update for Sunday 08/06/23
Phoenix needs rain and there's a chance of it Tuesday
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 8/5/2023.
First Alert Weather days ahead as extreme heat returns to Phoenix this weekend
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 8/5/2023.
High pressure holds off monsoon moisture for metro Phoenix