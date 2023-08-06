First Alert Weather: Excessive heat warning continues through Monday for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today marks 20 days this year with temperatures at or above 115 degrees in Phoenix. The old record was 14 days back in 2020. The high-temperature record for Phoenix today was 114 degrees, set back in 2018, and we tied that record.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday night. Because of high pressure over the region, we will continue to see temperatures warmer than normal over the next seven days. The average temperature for this time of the year is 106 degrees. Because of increased moisture, there are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the first half of the week in eastern and northern Arizona.

However, it looks to only be a 20% chance for the Valley. Phoenix hasn’t seen measurable rain in more than 130 days.

