Deadly off-road crash leaves man dead, 2 injured west of Buckeye

A deadly single-vehicle crash left a man dead and two others injured west of Buckeye.
A deadly single-vehicle crash left a man dead and two others injured west of Buckeye.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A single-vehicle crash west of Buckeye left a man dead and two others injured early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash off Interstate 10 west of Hassayampa Road. When deputies arrived, they learned that an off-road vehicle was at the bottom of the Hassaymapa River. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies don’t know at this time if speed or impairment are factors, but investigators are looking into the crash.

