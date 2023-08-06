Deadly off-road crash leaves man dead, 2 injured west of Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A single-vehicle crash west of Buckeye left a man dead and two others injured early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash off Interstate 10 west of Hassayampa Road. When deputies arrived, they learned that an off-road vehicle was at the bottom of the Hassaymapa River. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies don’t know at this time if speed or impairment are factors, but investigators are looking into the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.