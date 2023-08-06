Deadly crash closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A deadly crash investigation Sunday morning has closed an off-ramp of a West Valley freeway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on Loop 303 and Northern Avenue off-ramp, where a vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, a DPS spokesperson said.

It’s unknown how long the off-ramp will be closed while DPS investigates the crash. The driver hasn’t been identified.

