Deadly crash closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A deadly crash investigation Sunday morning has closed an off-ramp of a West Valley freeway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are on Loop 303 and Northern Avenue off-ramp, where a vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, a DPS spokesperson said.

It’s unknown how long the off-ramp will be closed while DPS investigates the crash. The driver hasn’t been identified.

