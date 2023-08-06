Your Life
Black Canyon City residents upset with late boil-water notice

Black Canyon City residents are under a boil-water advisory after E. coli was found in the water supply of one of the community’s wells on Wednesday.
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Black Canyon City residents are under a boil-water advisory after E. coli was found in the water supply of one of the community’s wells on Wednesday. However, families are upset because they received the notice on Friday. “We deserve access to fresh, clean water. And so do my neighbors, and so do my kids,” said Katherine Fizz.

Fizz and her family are spending the weekend boiling water for drinking and bathing. She said on Friday, she received an email and a paper notice from the Southwestern Utility Management company. “It clearly stated that they found E. Coli in the water on the second, and it was the fourth” she said.

Fizz said she was disgusted to learn her water supply was filled with bacteria while her family was consuming the water. Another resident told Arizona’s Family that he first noticed something was wrong when he saw a crew working on the wells on Friday. However, he hadn’t received the notice yet.

“I understand that mistakes happen. I understand that there’s problems, and that there’s going to be some oversight with thing. But I think that it’s just gross negligence for them to have been in the know since that second, or who knows (when), and then to completely not tell us until the fourth,” she said.

Fizz said her 16-year-old had a stomach ache on Friday and missed work. She’s unsure if it was caused by the bacteria or not. To play it extra safe, they’re filling up 5-gallon jugs with clean water purchased from out of town. Fizz said she worries for her neighbors who can’t afford to buy clean water and will have to rely on boiling water to avoid getting sick.

According to the notice, Southwestern Utility Management anticipated resolving the problem by Saturday afternoon. However, Fizz said she received an email from the company informing her it was not.

“I feel protective as a parent. I feel protective for my community. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that something like this is allowed to go on, and that nobody seems to be that concerned about it,” she said.

Arizona’s Family is working to find out when the issue will be fixed.

