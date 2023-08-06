Your Life
Active police presence reported at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An active police presence has been reported at Arizona Mills Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police were called to the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department confirmed that there was no shooting, but there is still an active scene. Tempe police say they are currently working an active investigation and to avoid the area until further notice.

An investigation is underway.

