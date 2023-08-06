Active police presence reported at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An active police presence has been reported at Arizona Mills Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police were called to the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department confirmed that there was no shooting, but there is still an active scene. Tempe police say they are currently working an active investigation and to avoid the area until further notice.

An investigation is underway.

