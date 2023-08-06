Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 killed in DC shooting that police call ‘senseless act of violence’

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting. (WJLA)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police say three people are dead and others injured after a shooting in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a press conference that officers in the area responded to the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Smith said three people, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims, both men, were hospitalized with injuries.

All the victims were adults, according to Smith. She called the incident a “senseless act of violence.”

“Let me be clear: this gun violence has to stop,” Smith said. “It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening.”

Officers believe there were others who were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators are still determining what led to the incident. They are asking the community to reach out with any information.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Tucson woman accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee

Latest News

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting. (WJLA)
DC police investigating after shooting kills 3, injures others
The suspect was fatally shot by SWAT team members after he barricaded himself in a Florida...
Hotel guests evacuated as police search for suspect who shot 2 officers
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, in...
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after fight, 6 ejections in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
Black Canyon City residents are under a boil-water advisory after E. coli was found in the...
Black Canyon City water contaminated with E. coli