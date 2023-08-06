2 suspected impaired wrong-way drivers stopped on Phoenix-area freeways

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Safety troopers stopped potential accidents after pulling over two wrong-way drivers on Valley freeways early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, troopers received a report of a pickup truck driver in the eastbound lanes on westbound I-10 near Jackrabbit Trail, heading to Buckeye. Buckeye police initially tried to stop the driver. However, DPS arrived at the scene and was able to take the driver into custody for suspected impairment.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., troopers received reports of a vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes on the Loop 101 near 35th Avenue. However, the driver continued traveling almost 15 miles before finally being stopped near Northern Avenue. That driver was also taken into custody for suspected impairment.

No one was hurt in either incident. No names have been released.

