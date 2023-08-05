Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a tragic end for a woman who went hiking in north Phoenix on Friday morning but never returned. Police confirmed on Friday evening they found the body of 34-year-old Jessica Christine Lindstrom on the north side of Deem Hills Recreation Area, near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

She went hiking around 8:30 a.m. Phoenix police announced she was missing around 5:30 p.m. Her death isn’t considered suspicious but police didn’t say how she died. That’ll be determined by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.