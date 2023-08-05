Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead

After hours of searching, Phoenix police said the hiker who went missing on Friday was found dead.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a tragic end for a woman who went hiking in north Phoenix on Friday morning but never returned. Police confirmed on Friday evening they found the body of 34-year-old Jessica Christine Lindstrom on the north side of Deem Hills Recreation Area, near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

She went hiking around 8:30 a.m. Phoenix police announced she was missing around 5:30 p.m. Her death isn’t considered suspicious but police didn’t say how she died. That’ll be determined by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Woman sues drug makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro over severe gastrointestinal issues
A suspect was rushed to a hospital following a shooting involving Mesa police officers Thursday...
Mesa police officer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
Family members confirmed he passed away from injuries related to the attack on Sunday.
70-year-old man dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler

Latest News

A Tucson woman going through a divorce tried to kill her husband by putting bleach in his...
Tucson woman tries to poison her husband to death, court docs say
The technical rescue crews with the fire department train every week to ensure they are ready...
Who pays for mountain rescues in Phoenix?
After hours of searching, Phoenix police said the hiker who went missing on Friday was found...
Woman found dead after going hiking in Phoenix
Firefighters head to dozens of mountain rescues during the summer months in Phoenix and it's...
Who pays for mountain rescues in the Phoenix?
Gov. Katie Hobbs outlined a new safety plan with TSMC for its plant in north Phoenix.
Gov. Hobbs announces new safety agreement for TSMC plant in north Phoenix