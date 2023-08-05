Who pays for mountain rescues in Phoenix?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Fire Department says dozens of firefighters typically respond to help just one person off the mountain during a rescue, and even a helicopter is sometimes called in depending on the severity of the rescue.

Some can take up to six hours, which can be hard on fire crews in this excessive heat. We’ve had viewers ask, ‘Who pays for these rescues?’. The person being rescued by fire crews essentially pays nothing. These rescues are a city-funded operation. Heading into a hot weekend, Phoenix Fire says they never want to discourage anyone from calling for help but stress the importance of taking necessary precautions ahead of time. “It is easily two hours, but we’ve had some lasted six to eight hours or even longer,” Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas said.

Phoenix Fire responds to hundreds of mountain rescues every year. On Friday, fire crews saved hikers in this 110+ degree heat in two separate incidents. But this puts both the hiker and first responders at risk. These incidents even sent some to the hospital. “It’s very likely you’ll see 20 to two dozen firefighters respond and support staff to any given mountain rescue,” Captain Douglas said. “We have had some firefighters that have had to go in recently due to heat-related illness on mountain rescues.”

So how are these rescues paid for? It doesn’t fall on the hiker unless they choose to take an ambulance to the hospital once they’re off the mountain; costs may be associated with that. But the rescue itself, the City of Phoenix, says: “The Fire Department is funded through the City’s General Fund, made up of general sales tax, property taxes, revenue distributed by the state from income tax, sales and vehicle taxes and some fines and fees. Rescue costs are factored into the budget, and there is no additional cost for a person who is rescued.”

“We show up to work every day expecting those lights to go off and to respond to emergencies,” Captain Douglas said. Some of these missions even require the help of the Phoenix Police Department’s Firebird10 helicopter. Police say the average cost per hour is about $1,200, but that can vary.

“Even the best people, the best athletes, have had to call 911; we’ve had to respond to people that don’t understand how impactful that heat can be,” Captain Douglas said.

The technical rescue crews with the fire department train every week to ensure they are ready to respond to mountain rescues. On these calls, the department will bring in rehabilitation trucks that check the vital signs of the crews and can also give them fluids and IV’s if needed.

