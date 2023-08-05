Your Life
Suspect on the loose after shooting a man in Phoenix apartment complex

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 32nd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers found a man with a bullet wound to one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He told the officers that he didn’t know the person who shot him but was able to say the suspect was a man. Police are searching for the suspect and investigating what led up to the shooting.

