Scottsdale latest city to use “Road Diet” to make streets safer, slow drivers down

Road diets have become increasingly common in Arizona.
Road diets have become increasingly common in Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -“Road diet” is not a traffic term many Arizona drivers are familiar with. “I have no idea what a road diet is,” said motorist Megan Rhodes. Road diets have become increasingly common in Arizona and across the country as city governments look for ways to improve traffic flow in various neighborhoods.

It’s a transportation technique that reduces the number of travel lanes on a street or roadway to improve safety and provide space for other modes of transportation, like bicycles. For example, a street with two lanes in both directions is converted into one lane in each direction, with new turn lanes in the middle and bike lanes on both sides.

Nathan Bomme is the transportation planning manager for the City of Scottsdale. They are in the process of giving 68th Street a road diet between Thomas Road and Indian School Road.

Example of a street before and after a "road diet" project.
Example of a street before and after a "road diet" project.(Arizona's Family)

The mile stretch will have turn lanes, new crosswalks, bike lanes and more space for motorists. Studies show that having only one lane in each direction will greatly reduce the number of accidents.

“When the roadway opens up into two additional lanes, people see that open lane, and they tend to start going faster,” said Domme. “It leads to more speeding and more reckless driving. This roadway does not need these extra lanes.

One of the big concerns people have when they hear about a road diet is that it will create congestion and more traffic, but transportation experts say there’s no evidence to back that up.

The 68th Street road diet project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

