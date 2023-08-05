Police identify human remains found near South Mountain hiking trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police identified human remains found near a South Mountain hiking trail early this year. According to police, the remains belong to 31-year-old Jerole Tsinnijinnie.

Tsinnijinnie’s skull was discovered on Jan. 14 at the South Mountain Park and Preserve. Investigators also found his clothes and belongings in the area, including a dark blue sweatshirt, jeans, a plaid dress shirt, converse shoes and car keys.

An investigation into what happened to Tsinnijinnie is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.