Police identify human remains found near South Mountain hiking trail

An investigation into what happened to Tsinnijinnie is ongoing.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police identified human remains found near a South Mountain hiking trail early this year. According to police, the remains belong to 31-year-old Jerole Tsinnijinnie.

Tsinnijinnie’s skull was discovered on Jan. 14 at the South Mountain Park and Preserve. Investigators also found his clothes and belongings in the area, including a dark blue sweatshirt, jeans, a plaid dress shirt, converse shoes and car keys.

An investigation into what happened to Tsinnijinnie is ongoing.

