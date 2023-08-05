Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face

FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.

Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.

“His actions do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay (1) in the first half during an NCAA college...
ASU, UofA, & Utah to join Big 12 in 2024; Oregon, Washington head for Big Ten
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a new program to bring more specialized apprentices to...
Gov. Hobbs announces initiative with TSMC microchip company aimed to help workers

Latest News

An equestrian and 67-year-old hiker needed rescue off of hiking trails Saturday morning.
2 people rescued on Glendale, Scottsdale trails following injuries and fainting
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding minibike
A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois...
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge