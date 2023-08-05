Naked man breaks into Mesa farm shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Steadfast Farm near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has a small storefront where they sell coffee and some items from their farm. Last Friday, they had their first break-in. “This was a first, and first time we’ve had a naked man visit the store, so pretty strange for sure,” Steadfast Farm owner Erich Schultz said. “We reviewed the security footage and discovered that a naked man had broken into our store.”

Schultz posted his security video to the farm’s social media pages. You can see a man wearing nothing but a beanie on his head, trying to get into the shop’s front door. Mesa police responded early last Friday morning around 3:15. In the video, the man even kicked the door. He failed to get in, so he went around and broke through the side door. “Ran through the door and probably hurt himself in the process,” Schultz said. “The entire building shook when he went through that.”

Schultz says he has never seen the man before and he didn’t steal anything from inside. The side door was broken, and it will cost about $2,000 to fix. “Very shocking, although all we can really do is laugh about it, which takes the edge off it a bit, although my eyes feel damaged having to watch that security footage so many times,” Schultz said.

People living nearby say their security cameras didn’t catch the man near their homes. Mesa police say they are investigating this case.

Schultz hopes they don’t see the guy again. “We’re trying to make the best of a bad situation, but also, there is some seriousness to that. We don’t want this person to break in one of the homes in the area and maybe frighten a family. Obviously, he needs a bit of help, and if caught, he can get that help,” said Schultz.

