Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A grandfather who was reported missing after being last seen at a Khol’s on July 26 has been found dead in north Phoenix, his family confirmed to Arizona’s Family.

On Friday, Salvatore Caturno’s body was discovered at North Mountain Park. According to Salvatore’s son Scott, the 86-year-old grandfather was found on the ground beside his car. Police do not think foul play was involved, and Scott says there were no signs of trauma, and Sal still had his wedding band and watch. He believes his father may have had a medical condition and pulled over in the park.

The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Family members say the 86-year-old grandfather had a strong bond with his three sons, grandson and wife, who he’s been married to for six decades.

