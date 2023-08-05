Mesa school district looking for solutions amid teacher shortage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Classes are back in session for Mesa Public Schools. The district is the largest in the state, serving nearly 65,000 students. But right now, there are not enough teachers for all of them. “Whenever you have teacher vacancies at the start of the school year, every school district has to look at a Plan B,” said Just Wing, the assistant superintendent of human resources for Mesa Public Schools.

The plan has caused some teachers to pick up the slack so every student has a class to go to. “Sometimes teachers have to take on extra duties and teach a class here and there as well,” Wing said. Right now, there are about 40 teacher vacancies within the district. One big area in need is special education classes. “If it’s hard to find a first-grade teacher, it’s even harder to find a special ed teacher job,” Wing said.

The district has made several efforts to mitigate these shortages. This year the district has increased teacher pay by 10% over the last year and is helping people with any undergraduate degree become a teacher. “We have about 150 teachers who changed their careers from different professions with their bachelor’s degrees in different fields,” Wing said.

These teachers can be in the classroom doing the job while going through this program. “We remove barriers, so there’s no evening coursework. There’s no Saturday or Sunday coursework,” Wing said. “You’re getting job training and coaching within the day.”

Marisol Garcia, AEA president, says many teachers are leaving for other states like New Mexico, Nevada and California, where pay is more competitive.

While this has been a short-term solution, the district hopes to find more long-term solutions. “I wish nationally and the state found significant solutions that made an impact, but we can’t sit on our hands and have a bunch of jobs unfilled. We have to be creative and purposeful in filling in the jobs,” Wing said. The program, Path To Teach, is two years and free to anyone enrolled. You can find more information on this program HERE.

