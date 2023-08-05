Memorial honoring Litchfield Park man killed in hit-and-run vandalized

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley widow is pushing for answers after the memorial she built for her husband was torn to pieces. Her husband, 54-year-old Brian Disney, was killed in a hit-and-run in May in Litchfield Park. The damage happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Dysart Road and Rose Lane. Instead of balloons and flowers on the pole at the crosswalk, they were on the ground, ripped or destroyed. “Everything is (expletive) gone,” Brian’s widow Shelley Disney said.

Every day for over two months, Shelley Disney has come to the intersection where her husband took his final breath. “Just part of my grieving process and just keeps me remembering him and keeps his memory going,” she said.

For Shelley Disney, keeping the pole at Dysart and Rose colorful and full of light is important. “I want to keep it nice, so that’s why I come,” she said. “I have a box in my trunk with tape, and extra ribbon, and all that kind of stuff.”

So when nearly all of that disappeared Thursday morning, Shelley Disney wasn’t just angry. She was sad. “I got out and grabbed whatever I could, and I’m just like, ‘Who would do this?’” Shelley asked. “This is memorializing my husband.”

Brian Disney was killed in a hit-and-run crash on May 19 after his motorcycle crashed with the driver of a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still looking for leads on the driver that left the scene. Now, Shelley Disney’s faced with a tragic reminder of what happened, one that leaves several questions and no answers. “I’m very upset and disappointed because Brian was a very good man,” she said.

Shelley Disney says she’s reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about what happened Thursday, and they told her they plan to have extra deputies patrolling the area moving forward. As for what already happened, she’s hoping a camera--whether it’s the one at the intersection or from a nearby home--will provide some clues about what happened to her memorial. “I will be here every day for the rest of my life,” she said. “And if this person wants to keep coming down, that’s fine. Because I’m just going to put it right back up.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.