Hot temperatures continue through the weekend

First Alert Weather 6AM Update for Saturday 08/05/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A warm start to our morning with temps in the 90s. Hot temps again in the forecast, and you’re A/C will be working overtime. Expect to see high temperatures from 112 to 116 this weekend into early next week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Monday.

So far this year, we have had 37 days above 110 degrees, and we are getting closer to the record of 53 days that we broke in 2020.

There is a sign that we are going to see moisture return to the Valley starting on Tuesday. The moisture could be fuel for thunderstorms beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. Keep your fingers crossed; we have not experienced any measurable rainfall for 135 days!

