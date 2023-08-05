Intersection reopens in Gilbert after reported collision

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a busy East Valley intersection has reopened as police investigated a reported collision on Saturday morning.

Gilbert police say shortly after 6 a.m., officers were called near Power and Pecos roads for a possible crash involving a train and pedestrian. Officers searched southeast of the intersection but did not find any victims.

The intersection was shut down in all directions but reopened just before 8 a.m.

UPDATE: The roadway is now open. Drive safe Gilbert 🛻 — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) August 5, 2023

