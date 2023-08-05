Your Life
Intersection reopens in Gilbert after reported collision

Drivers are asked to expect delays and find alternate routes.
Drivers are asked to expect delays and find alternate routes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a busy East Valley intersection has reopened as police investigated a reported collision on Saturday morning.

Gilbert police say shortly after 6 a.m., officers were called near Power and Pecos roads for a possible crash involving a train and pedestrian. Officers searched southeast of the intersection but did not find any victims.

The intersection was shut down in all directions but reopened just before 8 a.m.

