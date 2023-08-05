Intersection reopens in Gilbert after reported collision
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a busy East Valley intersection has reopened as police investigated a reported collision on Saturday morning.
Gilbert police say shortly after 6 a.m., officers were called near Power and Pecos roads for a possible crash involving a train and pedestrian. Officers searched southeast of the intersection but did not find any victims.
The intersection was shut down in all directions but reopened just before 8 a.m.
