Friends, family looking for woman who went missing during Phoenix hike

Friends, family and police are looking for a woman who went missing while on a hike in north Phoenix on Friday.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is on for a woman who went hiking in north Phoenix on Friday morning but never returned. According to police, 34-year-old Jessica Christine Lindstrom was last seen in the Deem Hills Recreation Area, near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road, around 8:30 a.m. It’s unclear when she was supposed to return. Phoenix police announced she was missing around 5:30 p.m.

Lindstrom is a white woman, 5′6″ tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or tim.sullivan@phoenix.gov. The after-hours phone number is (602)262-6151

