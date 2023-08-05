First Alert Weather: High pressure keeping monsoon at bay for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday! The summer heat wave continues! The heat is back for the Valley, with an excessive heat warning in effect through Monday.

Highs will range around 115 this weekend, so drink plenty of water and try to stay indoors! The reason for the return of the excessive heat is an area of high pressure hanging around the state, which keeps the monsoon rain away. This high has a chance to move out of the way and make for more monsoon by Wednesday, but we will have to watch it at the beginning of the week. Lows this weekend will be in the high 80s, making for a warm morning the next couple of days.

Highs overall this upcoming week will range slightly above 110. Next weekend is looking like another hot one with temps around 115 once again.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

