First Alert Weather: High pressure keeping monsoon at bay for metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather 6AM Update for Saturday 08/05/23
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday! The summer heat wave continues! The heat is back for the Valley, with an excessive heat warning in effect through Monday.

Highs will range around 115 this weekend, so drink plenty of water and try to stay indoors! The reason for the return of the excessive heat is an area of high pressure hanging around the state, which keeps the monsoon rain away. This high has a chance to move out of the way and make for more monsoon by Wednesday, but we will have to watch it at the beginning of the week. Lows this weekend will be in the high 80s, making for a warm morning the next couple of days.

Highs overall this upcoming week will range slightly above 110. Next weekend is looking like another hot one with temps around 115 once again.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

