Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five has been displaced Saturday morning after their house caught on fire in Phoenix.

A caller reported around 8 a.m. that a vehicle and some debris caught on fire in a yard, which quickly spread to the attic of the house. Fire crews arrived at the single-story home near 41st Avenue and McDowell Road and started working on the fire. Crews searched the house and found that everyone had escaped earlier.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the flames out. Investigators are on the scene trying to figure out what caused the blaze, and a City of Phoenix Community Assistance Program representative is helping the family.

