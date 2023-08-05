Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Phoenix

A house near 41st Avenue, north of McDowell Road has displaced a family of five Saturday morning.
A house near 41st Avenue, north of McDowell Road has displaced a family of five Saturday morning.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five has been displaced Saturday morning after their house caught on fire in Phoenix.

A caller reported around 8 a.m. that a vehicle and some debris caught on fire in a yard, which quickly spread to the attic of the house. Fire crews arrived at the single-story home near 41st Avenue and McDowell Road and started working on the fire. Crews searched the house and found that everyone had escaped earlier.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the flames out. Investigators are on the scene trying to figure out what caused the blaze, and a City of Phoenix Community Assistance Program representative is helping the family.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay (1) in the first half during an NCAA college...
ASU, UofA, & Utah to join Big 12 in 2024; Oregon, Washington head for Big Ten
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a new program to bring more specialized apprentices to...
Gov. Hobbs announces initiative with TSMC microchip company aimed to help workers

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Suspect on the loose after shooting a man in Phoenix apartment complex
Drivers are asked to expect delays and find alternate routes.
Intersection reopens in Gilbert after reported collision
First Alert Weather 6AM Update for Saturday 08/05/23
Excessive heat continues but cloudy day possible by Tuesday
Phoenix Children's Hospital and Aetna have until Sunday night to get a deal done and parents...
Deadline for deal on the horizon between Phoenix Children's and Aetna