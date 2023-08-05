Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted.

Ryan Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member. He said he was devastated by Williams’ death and offered his “sincerest condolences” to the actor’s family. “I considered him a friend,” Koss said.

Koss, 35, of Dorset, issued a statement Friday evening, three days after being issued a citation for grossly negligent operation causing death. He was ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged.

A Vermont State Police investigation concluded Koss’ vehicle pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle on June 12 in Dorset, but Koss said he’s “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state’s charges are unwarranted.”

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams starred in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay (1) in the first half during an NCAA college...
ASU, UofA, & Utah to join Big 12 in 2024; Oregon, Washington head for Big Ten
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a new program to bring more specialized apprentices to...
Gov. Hobbs announces initiative with TSMC microchip company aimed to help workers
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Drivers are asked to expect delays and find alternate routes.
Intersection reopens in Gilbert after reported collision
First Alert Weather 6AM Update for Saturday 08/05/23
Excessive heat continues but cloudy day possible by Tuesday
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says