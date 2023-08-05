DOJ investigation in Phoenix police wrapping up, but key steps remain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Justice has been investigating the Phoenix Police Department for two years. Saturday will make it official. It wasn’t based on one major incident. Instead, it stemmed from allegations of excessive force, discriminatory policing, retaliation against protesters, violations surrounding how it treats those with behavioral health and the homeless.

Since the investigation began, Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said they’ve turned over tens of thousands of body camera videos and documents. He added the DOJ has visited seven times, most recently in April. He said the pandemic and determining how best to turn over the requested information delayed their work.

Crime statistics from the beginning of the year show a small decline in overall crime but officer-involved shootings have increased. It comes as the department continues to lose officers. Arizona’s Family asked Sullivan about the rise in police shootings and whether training or use-of-force police led to the increase. “Each of these incidents is independent of themselves. I don’t see anything systematically,” Sullivan responded.

The chief explained they’ve instituted new training to de-escalate confrontations and are also revising their use of force policy. Still, the DOJ investigation weighs heavy. In updates to the Phoenix City Council, the department includes data on cities like Chicago, Seattle, and Baltimore. All of them faced their own DOJ probes and are under consent decrees and, ultimately, federal monitoring. In hiring Sullivan, the city touted his experience with the DOJ in Baltimore. “What it meant was going to federal court on a regular basis, reporting our progress to a federal judge. It meant having monitors and members of the DOJ in those internal conversations,” Sullivan said.

If federal monitoring became a reality in Phoenix, it would come at a price. For example, Baltimore has been under federal monitoring since 2017, costing taxpayers $1.5 million each year.

