4-vehicle crash on US 89 north of Flagstaff sends 3 to hospital

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A four-vehicle crash on US 89 sent three people to a hospital Friday afternoon.

The Summit Fire and Medical Department in Flagstaff got a call around 4:15 about a multi-vehicle crash on US 89, about 35 miles north of Flagstaff. SFMD and Flagstaff Fire Department crews drove out and found four vehicles with varying amounts of damage to them and three people with serious injuries.

Some of the occupants had to be rescued from their vehicles. A combination of ambulances and helicopters was used to transport the patients to a hospital in Flagstaff. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

