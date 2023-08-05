Your Life
2 people rescued on Glendale, Scottsdale trails following injuries and fainting

An equestrian and 67-year-old hiker needed rescue off of hiking trails Saturday morning.
An equestrian and 67-year-old hiker needed rescue off of hiking trails Saturday morning.(Glendale Fire Department / Scottsdale Fire Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman riding a horse and a 67-year-old man had to be rescued Saturday morning from hiking trails in Glendale and Scottsdale, respectively.

Firefighters rescued a woman trekking with a horse on a trail at Thunderbird Conservation Park in Glendale before 8 a.m. The woman had an injury to one of her legs but is in stable condition.

In Scottsdale, the 67-year-old man, despite having water, fainted around 8 a.m. hiking with two of his children. He was on the Sunrise Trailhead in north Scottsdale and was able to make his way down the trail on his own and in stable condition.

