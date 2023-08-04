SRP and APS report record-breaking electricity demand during July heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After July’s historic heat wave, both SRP and APS reported electricity demand skyrocketed, and the companies recorded the highest demand they have ever seen from customers.

Both companies say it only takes one megawatt to power 160 Arizona homes. Last month, SRP recorded 8,100 megawatts were used versus last July’s recorded 7,600 megawatts. APS had similar numbers, hitting 8,200 megawatts last month and only reaching 7,600 megawatts last year.

Originally projecting a 1.6% increase in demand this summer, both saw a 7% increase. SRP and APS spokespeople said this has resulted in their power plants working around the clock this summer. “It did take a combination of all of our generations’ resources to meet this very high peak demand. That’s a combination of our renewable resources, our natural gas, coal, SRP has a pretty wide range of generation resources that we must use to meet these high demands in summer,” said Erica Roelfs, SRP spokesperson. “Our plants were running around the clock, and they performed well and stood up well to these conditions,” added Justin Joiner, APS VP of Resource Management.

The non-profit says in 2022 it typically served about 300 people a day. In July it served an average of more than 800.

Both companies broke their record peak on July 14 and continued to break the record two more times at the end of the month. As the Valley heads into a projected hot August, both companies actually expect demand to taper off a little and report they’re already not seeing the same numbers July brought in.

However, as customers start seeing their increased energy bills roll in, this is their biggest piece of advice to customers right now. “Keeping your thermostat at around 78 degrees is what SRP would recommend customers do, as well as trying to potentially pre-cool your home before those highest peak demand periods of the day,” Roefls said. “Pre-cool their house in the mornings, close their blinds to help keep the home cool, and unplug any unused appliances,” Joiner added.

If your utility bills are starting to burn a hole in your wallet, both companies recommend switching your plans or calling them with any questions. Both companies also offer assistance programs to help you during this historic, hot summer.

CLICK HERE for APS Assistance Programs.

CLICK HERE for SRP Assistance Programs.

